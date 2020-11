Stanley was selected by the Pacers with the No. 54 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

A former Duke standout, Stanley averaged 12.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist over 29 games played last year for the Blue Devils. The 6-6, California native has terrific size for a guard that could eventually translate into a superb offensive performer. Stanley will work behind Victor Oladipo, Jeremy Lamb and Aaron Holiday to begin the season.