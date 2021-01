The Pacers announced Friday that Stanley will join the Fort Wayne Mad Ants ahead of the 2020-21 G League season in Orlando.

Stanley signed a two-way contract with the Pacers in late November, and he'll head to Orlando ahead of the four-week bubble. The 21-year-old appeared in eight games for Indiana early in the season, averaging 1.1 points over 2.9 minutes per game, but he should see increased run in the G League.