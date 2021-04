Stanley is averaging 1.0 points and 1.3 rebounds over 2.3 minutes of play in his last four games.

Stanley was a healthy DNP for 10 of his team's 14 games in March. The 21-year-old is taking right around two shots per game, making only 25 percent of those shots over his last four. Expect Stanley's playing time to remain sparse as the Pacers push for a playoff berth.