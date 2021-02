Stanley (foot) logged three points (1-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and two rebounds over 18 minutes in Thursday's 113-109 loss to Santa Cruz.

Stanley missed Tuesday's game due to a right foot injury, but he returned against Santa Cruz in a bench role. He wasn't very efficient and generated minimal production for the Mad Ants, but it was encouraging to see the 21-year-old return to the court Thursday.