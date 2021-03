Stanley recorded 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and seven rebounds over 33 minutes in Sunday's 101-98 loss to Lakeland.

Stanley's production has continued to increase since returning from a foot injury, and he had a 20-point performance for the first time since Feb. 10 during Sunday's loss. He's now averaging 12.4 points and 3.2 rebounds over 27.4 minutes per contest over nine games this season.