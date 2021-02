Stanley recorded 21 points (8-25 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three assists, one rebound, one steal and one block over 37 minutes in Wednesday's 125-120 loss to Westchester.

Stanley saw plenty of playing time and led the Mad Ants in field goal attempts during the G League season opener Wednesday, but he wasn't particularly efficient from the floor. However, he was still one of two players on the team to top 20 points and should remain productive if he continues to receive looks for Fort Wayne.