Duarte (ankle) is active Tuesday against Atlanta, Tony East of SI.com reports.
Despite landing on the injury report with a left ankle injury, Duarte will be available for the Pacers on Tuesday. Across his last four matchups, the Oregon product has averaged 7.0 points and 2.3 assists.
