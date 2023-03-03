Duarte supplied 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt), nine rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Thursday's 110-99 loss to the Spurs.

Duarte turned in an efficient shooting night from the field, hitting 57.1 percent of his tries. He led the Indiana bench in scoring with 18 points and narrowly missed a double-double with his effort on the glass. It's also worth mentioning that Duarte logged 30-plus minutes for the first time since Jan. 27, and while Tyrese Haliburton's (calf) absence likely contributed to the increases workload it appears he may have a chance to work his way back into the rotation going forward, especially if he continues to perform at a similar level.