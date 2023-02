Duarte (ankle) is available for Wednesday's tilt against the Heat, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Though Duarte is available, it remains to be seen if he's still a part of the rotation. Before missing Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to an ankle injury, he was a DNP-CD against the Kings, and before that, he saw just six minutes. He's continued to struggle shooting and is making just 29.0 percent of his threes since the calendar flipped to 2023.