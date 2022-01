Duarte (personal) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Suns.

Duarte missed the past two games to be with his family for the birth of his daughter, but he rejoined the team Thursday and will be back on the court Friday. He's averaged 13.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.6 minutes this season.