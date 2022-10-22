Duarte will come off the bench Saturday against the Pistons, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.
After starting the first two games but seeing fewer than 20 minutes in each, Duarte will come off the bench while Aaron Nesmith gets the nod. With Bennedict Mathurin also playing well, Duarte's role seems to be in permanent jeopardy.
