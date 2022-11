Duarte (ankle) is doubtful to return during the Pacer's upcoming homestand but could rejoin the lineup after Thanksgiving during their 7-game road trip, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Duarte was initially ruled out for 4-to-6 weeks after suffering a Grade 2 ankle sprain against the Heat on Nov. 4. While Duarte may return as soon as Nov. 27's game against the Clippers, it seems more likely that the second-year forward is out until at least early December.