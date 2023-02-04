Duarte was a DNP-Coach's Decision during Friday's win over the Kings.

Duarte joined the starting five for four games as the Pacers dealt with injuries to Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard. The results were solid for Duarte, as he averaged 13.3 points, 4.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 31.3 minutes, though he shot just 31.8 percent from deep on 5.5 attempts. Three-point shooting has been a major issue for the second-year wing. He shot 36.9 percent as a rookie but is down to 29.5 percent this season, and he's not a talented enough passer or defender to make up for that deficiency. With Haliburton returning Thursday against the Lakers, Duarte came off the bench and played just five minutes, followed by his DNP-CD on Friday. The Pacers struggled with Haliburton out, but the team is still 25-29 and firmly in the play-in mix. There's a chance Indiana will let things play out this season rather than trading off veterans for a rebuild. If that's the case, coach Rick Carlisle will likely continue to shorten his rotation, as he's been doing throughout the season. It appears Duarte may now be on the outside looking in.