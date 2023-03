Duarte ended with 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal over 22 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 125-122 win over the Bulls.

The second-year guard tied his season high in made threes, matching the five he drained against the Nets back on Halloween. Duarte's court time has been erratic off the bench lately, but he's scored at least 14 points in three of the last six games, seeing at least 20 minutes and firing up multiple threes in all three contests.