Duarte (ankle) posted 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 128-110 win over the Herd.

Duarte was sent to the G League to get some game action in with the Mad Ants while rehabbing from a left ankle sprain that's sidelined him since early November. The second-year guard played well across limited action and figures to see a similar workload during Friday's rematch against the Herd.