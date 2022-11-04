Duarte (ankle) was helped off of the court in the first quarter of Friday's game and is questionable to return, Pat Boylan of Bally Sports Indiana reports.
Duarte rolled his left ankle on the foot of Kyle Lowry's and is questionable to return to the contest. If he is unable to retake the court, Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard could see expanded minutes.
