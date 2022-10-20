Duarte had five points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one steal in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 loss to Washington.

Duarte had a limited impact early in Wednesday's regular-season opener and headed to the locker room in the fourth quarter after taking an elbow to the nose. While he returned to the bench area a few minutes later, the 2021 first-rounder didn't return to the game down the stretch. It's not yet clear whether the issue will impact his availability for Friday's matchup against the Spurs.