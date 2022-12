Duarte (ankle) totaled 17 points (4-15 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 122-118 win over Santa Cruz.

Duarte, who's rehabbing from an ankle injury, made his second rehab appearance in the G League Friday. While he finished with solid production, the 25-year-old struggled mightily with his shot. He's listed as questionable for the Pacers' matchup against the Knicks on Sunday, so it appears his stint in the G League has come to an end.