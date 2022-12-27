Duarte is questionable for Tuesday's matchup against Atlanta due to left ankle soreness.
Duarte was a late addition to the injury report Tuesday morning, which is always a concerning development. The extent of the issue remains unclear, but if he doesn't suit up, Bennedict Mathurin and T.J. McConnell would be candidates for increased roles off the bench.
More News
-
Pacers' Chris Duarte: Sinks four threes off bench•
-
Pacers' Chris Duarte: Middling numbers in return•
-
Pacers' Chris Duarte: Returning on minutes restriction•
-
Pacers' Chris Duarte: Inefficient in G League win•
-
Pacers' Chris Duarte: Questionable Sunday•
-
Pacers' Chris Duarte: Efficient outing in G League debut•