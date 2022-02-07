Duarte racked up 22 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Sunday's 98-85 loss to the Cavaliers.

In the Pacers' first game after trading Caris LeVert to Cleveland, Duarte was the only starter to exceed 10 points. It nonetheless marked Duarte's best performance -- and his first time scoring 20-plus points -- in two weeks. The rookie is due for all the usage he can handle down the stretch, but performances like Sunday are a fair expectation for his type of fantasy ceiling.