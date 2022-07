Duarte (rest) isn't expected to retake the floor during Summer League action, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Duarte appeared in just one Summer League contest for the Pacers and they appear to be satisfied with what they've seen from him. As a rookie, Duarte racked up 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 28.0 minutes per game and he figures to be a featured member of the rotation again this season.