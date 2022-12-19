Duarte (ankle) finished with six points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT) and two rebounds across 15 minutes in Sunday's 109-106 loss to the Knicks.

Though he was on a playing-time restriction Sunday while he made his first appearance for Indiana in more than a month and a half due to a left ankle sprain, Duarte may not see his minutes pick up dramatically while Indiana has all of its key rotation players available. Prior to getting hurt, Duarte averaged 19.7 minutes per game over his first nine appearances of the 2022-23 campaign. A 2021-22 NBA All-Rookie Second Team selection a year ago, Duarte has been hurt by the arrivals of Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard via the draft and Aaron Nesmith via trade over this past summer.