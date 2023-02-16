Duarte scored 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt) and added two rebounds and two steals over 20 minutes in Wednesday's 117-113 win over the Bulls.

Duarte has been an inconsistent member of the Pacers' rotation in February, but he took back a spot on the second unit Wednesday from the newly acquired George Hill, who didn't play in a coach's decision. Considering Hill's status as a veteran on an expiring deal, Duarte looks like the better bet of the two to maintain a rotation spot moving forward, especially if the 26-34 Pacers fade from the Eastern Conference playoff picture following the All-Star break.