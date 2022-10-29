Duarte is in the starting lineup Saturday against the Nets.
Duarte has endured a tough start to the season, but he moves to the starting unit in place of Aaron Nesmith (foot). This will be Duarte's third start of the campaign, and he averaged just 4.5 points per game while shooting 33.3 percent from the field in the previous two.
