Duarte (nose) doesn't possess and injury designation ahead of Friday's game against the Spurs.
Duarte started the opener and logged 19 minutes prior to his exit after taking an elbow to the nose. Fortunately, it appears he didn't pick up any lasting damage and should resume his starting duties against the Spurs.
