Duarte suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain Friday against the Heat and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Duarte has failed to take a step forward this season as a sophomore and was averaging just 10.0 points and 2.4 rebounds in 21.5 minutes before his injury. His extended absence could open up more minutes for Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard.