Duarte has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Cavaliers due a sore left ankle, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.
Despite being healthy, Duarte didn't see any minutes during Friday's win over the Kings and saw just six minutes against the Lakers on Thursday. In his absence, Bennedict Mathurin and T.J. McConnell should continuing operating as the top two guards behind Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard and Buddy Hield.
