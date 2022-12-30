Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Duarte (head) is doing 5-on-5 work at Friday's practice and is "doing fine", Tony East of SI.com reports.
Duarte exited Thursday's game against Cleveland with a head injury. While he doesn't yet have an injury designation for Saturday's game matchup with the Clippers, Carlisle's comments are encouraging for Duarte's availability.
