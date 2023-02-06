Duarte (ankle) was a full participant during Monday's practice, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Duarte was ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Cleveland due to a sore left ankle, but it appears the night off did the trick. However, the second-year guard, despite being healthy, didn't play any minutes during Friday's win over the Kings and saw just six minutes against the Lakers on Thursday. Even if he's cleared for Wednesday's matchup in Miami, Duarte can likely be left on the bench in standard leagues.