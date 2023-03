Duarte (ankle) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Celtics.

Left ankle soreness has kept Duarte out for four consecutive games, but he could return Friday. Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) is also notably questionable. In his nine appearances after the All-Star break, Duarte has averaged 8.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 22.0 minutes.