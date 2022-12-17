Duarte (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's meeting with the Knicks.

Duarte will have an opportunity to return to the NBA court after suffering a left ankle sprain Nov. 4. He has spent the tail end of his rehab with the Pacers G League affiliate and logged 34 minutes in his most recent game with the team. Although his hefty G League workload bodes well for his future debut, he will still likely be closely monitored when he does return. His return would likely take minutes away from Andrew Nembhard, Budy Hield and Aaron Nesmith.