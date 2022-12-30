Duarte is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Cavaliers after getting hit in the head, Tony East of SI.com reports.
Duarte was scoreless on four attempts through 11 minutes of action before exiting the game. If he doesn't return, Bennedict Mathurin would be in line for more minutes.
More News
-
Pacers' Chris Duarte: Active Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Chris Duarte: Lands on injury report Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Chris Duarte: Sinks four threes off bench•
-
Pacers' Chris Duarte: Middling numbers in return•
-
Pacers' Chris Duarte: Returning on minutes restriction•
-
Pacers' Chris Duarte: Inefficient in G League win•