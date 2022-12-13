Duarte (ankle) is expected to play in games for the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants against the Wisconsin Herd on Wednesday and Friday before rejoining the Pacers, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Duarte, who has been sidelined since early November with a left ankle sprain, will get some run in with the G League club after he checked out fine following a workout Saturday with the NBA team. Assuming the second-year wing remains free of setbacks during his two-game stint in the G League, he should rejoin the Pacers ahead of Sunday's game against the Knicks. Expect Duarte to handle a limited role off the bench if he's available for that contest.