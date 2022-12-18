Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said Duarte (ankle) will play in Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Though he'll be cleared for his first NBA action since Nov. 4, Duarte may have a smaller minutes load than usual, according to Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis. Prior to suffering his left ankle sprain, Duarte had averaged 8.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.0 assists in 19.7 minutes per contest over nine appearances. Duarte most recently made two appearances with the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants to get ramped up, so he won't be coming into Sunday's contest completely cold.