Duarte (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bucks.

Duarte left Monday's loss to the Pistons due to left ankle soreness and will be sidelined for at least one additional contest. The second-year wing had started the previous two contests, but his missing minutes would likely be absorbed by Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) and T.J. McConnell (back), who are both listed as questionable but trending in the right direction after practicing Wednesday, if they're cleared for action.