Duarte accumulated 11 points (2-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 116-110 victory over Chicago.

Duarte got his first start since Jan. 13, leading the team with a season-high rebound mark while finishing one board shy of a double-double. Duarte has tallied at least 10 points and five rebounds on two occasions this season.