Duarte accumulated 30 points (10-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 38 minutes during Monday's 116-109 loss to the Nets.

Duarte had his best game of the season Monday, but that doesn't say much given how poor his start to the season has been. Starting in place of Aaron Nesmith (foot), Duarte delivered his first game with more than 15 points while also showing elite levels of efficiency as a shooter. This might have been an outlier rather than the norm going forward, though, as he's averaged just 12.0 points per game across four starts.