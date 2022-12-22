Duarte logged 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 117-112 win over the Celtics.

In just his second game back from a lengthy absence due to an ankle injury, Duarte found his three-point stroke in a big way. The Pacers appear to be easing him back into action, but with rookie Andrew Nembhard struggling to make an impact as the starting shooting guard, it may not be long before Duarte is back in the starting five.