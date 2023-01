Duarte will return to the second unit for Saturday's matchup with the Grizzlies, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Duarte saw a spot start last time out with Aaron Nesmith (illness) absent, but he will return to the bench with Nesmith healthy Saturday. Duarte has failed to earn fantasy relevance since returning from injury, averaging just 4.2 points and 2.1 rebounds in 13 appearances.