Duarte is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Duarte will start for the first time since Jan. 13, when he posted seven points and two rebounds across 26 minutes in a loss to the Hawks. The former Oregon standout has played off the bench most of the season, and he's averaging 9.2 points per game across six starts in the current campaign. He will start in place of Andrew Nembhard (illness).