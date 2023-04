Duarte (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Duarte will sit out the Pacers' regular-season finale, marking his seventh consecutive absence due to left ankle soreness. Duarte's 2022-23 campaign was plagued by injuries, as the second-year guard appeared in just 46 games, averaging 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 19.5 minutes.