Duarte posted 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 21 minutes in Friday's 131-114 loss against the Knicks.

Duarte is known for his defensive effort, but he made an impact on offense here while looking extremely efficient. He's not expected to hold a prominent role on offense with Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield on the floor as well, but he should still put up decent numbers in most nights.