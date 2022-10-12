The Pacers exercised Duarte's $4.12 million team option for 2023-24 on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Duarte opened his rookie season as a starter on the wing and played 30-plus minutes in eight of the Pacers' first nine games, but he saw both his performance and playing time drop off a bit as Indiana reclaimed health on the wing. The 25-year-old still earned a spot on the NBA's All-Rookie Second Team after averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 28.0 minutes per game over 55 appearances, so the Pacers' decision to pick up his third-year option comes as no surprise. He'll likely open the upcoming campaign as a starter on the wing alongside Buddy Hield, though Duarte could lose out on minutes as the season unfolds if lottery pick Bennedict Mathurin proves worthy of more playing time.