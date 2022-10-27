Duarte accumulated 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 124-109 loss to the Bulls.

Duarte did see an uptick in playing time but was unable to cash in for those still holding on to the hope of a breakout. Coming into the season, he was viewed as a viable late-round target on the back of a solid rookie campaign. Unfortunately, Bennedict Mathurin has quickly established himself as the preferred option and so Duarte is probably headed down the path of being a drop in most standard leagues.