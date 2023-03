Duarte has been ruled out for the rest of Monday's game against the Pistons due to left ankle soreness.

Duarte's night will come to an end after putting up 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and adding one rebound in 24 minutes of play. George Hill and Aaron Nesmith could pick up a few additional minutes down the stretch in Duarte's absence.