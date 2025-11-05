Martin agreed to a contract with the Pacers on Wednesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Martin will be joining the Pacers on a hardship exception, with the Pacers being granted another roster spot since the team had just eight healthy players available heading into Wednesday's game against the Nets. An accomplished NBA veteran, Martin holds career averages of 6.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 21.9 minutes per game over 259 appearances across six NBA seasons in stops with the Hornets and Suns. He could be part of the rotation right away Wednesday, though the Pacers may not look to him to handle major minutes right away.