Joseph tallied 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six assists, one rebound and one steal across 32 minutes in Sunday's 120-97 win over the Suns.

The reserve point guard saw extended run in the blowout win, leading to this second-highest scoring total of the campaign. Joseph has enjoyed a steady second-unit role that often affords him minutes in the mid-to-high-20s, but his scoring contributions naturally go through some fluctuations relative to playing time. However, he continues to be a serviceable source of points, rebounds and assists in deeper formats, and he's currently in the midst of a stretch during which he's posted double-digit scoring in six of nine contests.