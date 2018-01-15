Pacers' Cory Joseph: Bench-leading scoring total in win
Joseph tallied 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six assists, one rebound and one steal across 32 minutes in Sunday's 120-97 win over the Suns.
The reserve point guard saw extended run in the blowout win, leading to this second-highest scoring total of the campaign. Joseph has enjoyed a steady second-unit role that often affords him minutes in the mid-to-high-20s, but his scoring contributions naturally go through some fluctuations relative to playing time. However, he continues to be a serviceable source of points, rebounds and assists in deeper formats, and he's currently in the midst of a stretch during which he's posted double-digit scoring in six of nine contests.
More News
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Posts well-rounded line in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Shifting back to bench role Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Picks up start Sunday•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Will play Friday•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Questionable against Cleveland•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Will play Wednesday vs. Bulls•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...