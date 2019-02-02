Joseph (groin) has been cleared to play Saturday against Miami, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.

Joseph apparently picked up the injury during Thursday's game against Orlando, when he played a season-high 37 minutes but finished with only four points on seven shots. The Pacers will obviously be without Victor Oladipo (knee), but they'll have both Joseph and Tyreke Evans (back) in the lineup for the first time in four games.