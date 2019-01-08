Pacers' Cory Joseph: Cleared to play
Joseph (thigh) is available Tuesday against Cleveland.
Joseph went through pre-game warmups and ultimately determined he could play through his bruised right thigh. Over the past five games, the point guard is averaging 6.4 points, 3.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals.
More News
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Withheld from practice Monday•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Dishes eight dimes in 28 minutes•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Continues contributing off bench•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Season-high 18 points Friday•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Scores season-high 14 points in Friday's win•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.