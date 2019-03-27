Joseph will come off the bench Wednesday against the Thunder, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.

With Darren Collison (quad) back in the starting five, Joseph will head to the bench. Across 68 games as a reserve, he's averaging 7.0 points, 3.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 25.0 minutes.

