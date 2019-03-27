Pacers' Cory Joseph: Coming off bench Wednesday
Joseph will come off the bench Wednesday against the Thunder, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.
With Darren Collison (quad) back in the starting five, Joseph will head to the bench. Across 68 games as a reserve, he's averaging 7.0 points, 3.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 25.0 minutes.
More News
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Underwhelming as spot starter•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Starting in place of Collison•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Posts season-high 10 assists•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Posts another solid effort•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Sparkles in move to bench•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.